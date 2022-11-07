Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $3.32 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.86. 2,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,946. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.67.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.