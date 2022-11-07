Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $266,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,887 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 118,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.40. 82,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,115,261. The company has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.