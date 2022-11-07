Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $37,018,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,100,000 after buying an additional 841,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after buying an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

In other news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 59,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,579. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

