Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.02. 110,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,905. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.75 and its 200 day moving average is $140.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

