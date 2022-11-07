Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.78. 12,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,287. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.