Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,435,452.80 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,452.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,513,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,026,558.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.27. 4,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,268. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.55. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after buying an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 866.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,407,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,191 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Morningstar

Several brokerages have weighed in on MORN. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

