Morgan Stanley Trims Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Target Price to $15.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PARA. Barclays cut their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Paramount Global to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Paramount Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

