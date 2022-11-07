Morgan Stanley Raises Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $13.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOOD. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

NASDAQ:HOOD remained flat at $12.28 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,675,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $38.17.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $274,799.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,942.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $274,799.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,942.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,915 shares of company stock valued at $957,876 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

