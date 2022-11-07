Morgan Stanley Raises Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $13.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOOD. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
NASDAQ:HOOD remained flat at $12.28 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,675,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $38.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.