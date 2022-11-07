Morgan Stanley Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $65.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Okta Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.24. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $272.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Okta by 24.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Okta by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Okta by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Okta by 4.1% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

