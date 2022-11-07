ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $138.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ModivCare traded as low as $76.63 and last traded at $76.63, with a volume of 346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.84.
Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Institutional Trading of ModivCare
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 3rd quarter worth $672,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.
ModivCare Trading Down 8.7 %
ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.56. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $631.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.80 million. Equities analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.
ModivCare Company Profile
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
