ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $138.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ModivCare traded as low as $76.63 and last traded at $76.63, with a volume of 346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.84.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 3rd quarter worth $672,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.44.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.56. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $631.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.80 million. Equities analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

