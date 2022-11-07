Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 301,058 shares.The stock last traded at $19.92 and had previously closed at $21.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOD. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $261,689.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,320.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,564,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after buying an additional 563,580 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 436,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 272,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

