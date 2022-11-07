Mirror Protocol Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000888 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00587901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.22 or 0.30622794 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

