MGIC Investment Co. (MTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 23rd

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

MGIC Investment has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGIC Investment to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

NYSE MTG opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after buying an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,025,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,501,000 after buying an additional 1,166,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1,537.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 897,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 842,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,052,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,907,000 after buying an additional 688,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $7,791,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

