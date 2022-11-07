Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) received a €5.00 ($5.00) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 32.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.00) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.90 ($10.90) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Metro Stock Up 1.4 %

B4B3 stock traded up €0.10 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €7.40 ($7.40). 402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 million and a P/E ratio of -23.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.83. Metro has a 1-year low of €6.15 ($6.15) and a 1-year high of €12.30 ($12.30).

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

