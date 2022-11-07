MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $27.05 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $27.05 or 0.00130565 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $118.85 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.64797462 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $4,540,083.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

