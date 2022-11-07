Metis Trading 2.7% Higher This Week (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Metis has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $2.49 million worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metis has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00603746 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,556.65 or 0.31448171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Metis

Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.