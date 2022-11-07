Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 437 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.6% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $25,539,394. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $492.93. 40,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,440. The company has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $525.61 and its 200 day moving average is $544.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.