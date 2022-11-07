Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,195 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Intuit by 163.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 80.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after purchasing an additional 962,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,683.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,371,000 after acquiring an additional 615,597 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.79.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $7.54 on Monday, reaching $368.73. 40,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,088. The company has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $411.28 and a 200-day moving average of $413.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

