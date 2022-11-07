Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $177.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

