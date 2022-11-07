Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.76 on Monday, hitting $165.41. The stock had a trading volume of 94,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,240. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.18. The company has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.