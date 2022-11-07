Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $610,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 125,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 59,475 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.63. 502,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,049,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

