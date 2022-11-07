Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 1,134 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 162.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,065 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 100,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,543. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock worth $107,722,892. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

