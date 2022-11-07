Metawar (METAWAR) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $190.08 Million

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Metawar has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Metawar has a market capitalization of $190.08 million and $18.00 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metawar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.00603467 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,513.97 or 0.31433632 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Metawar Profile

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00057243 USD and is down -38.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metawar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metawar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.