Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded to Outperform by Itau BBA Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was upgraded by Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $102.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $174.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $154.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.32.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $90.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.60. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $353.83. The firm has a market cap of $240.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,476 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $402,287,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 56.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,864,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,081,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

