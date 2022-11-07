MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Takes Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 890,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.20% of Kosmos Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

Shares of KOS stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 84,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,409,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.83. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

