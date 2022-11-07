MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Reduces Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,190 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.42. 255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,622. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

