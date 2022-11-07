MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Raises Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.18% of ChampionX worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.64.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark started coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

