MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Increases Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.25% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $128,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,522,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,356,000 after purchasing an additional 837,473 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,748,000 after purchasing an additional 733,842 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,150,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 679,169 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 0.3 %

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

Insider Activity

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.