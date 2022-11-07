MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $11.72 Million Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,571 shares during the quarter. National Health Investors comprises about 1.5% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 1,177.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.46. 1,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

