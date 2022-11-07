MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Grows Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.29% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 85,260 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 72.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 62,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AUB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,999. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Insider Transactions at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In related news, CEO John C. Asbury purchased 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,931.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,044.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,735 shares of company stock worth $369,933. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

