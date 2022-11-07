MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Buys New Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,946,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.13% of AptarGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 63.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.46. 2,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,561. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $135.81.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.