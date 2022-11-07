MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Acquires 12,215 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.28% of Gentherm worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 760,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,480. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.26. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 26,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.