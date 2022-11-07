Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Down to $7.54

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $7.17. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 2,924 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MRSN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $685.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.57% and a negative net margin of 3,057.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,596,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,927,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,990,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 145,736 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

