Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

BTT stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

