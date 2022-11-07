Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $276.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.72.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

