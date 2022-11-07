Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $90.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.06. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $108.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

