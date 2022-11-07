Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 243,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 108,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $52.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

