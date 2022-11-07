Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Insider Sells $23,173,350.00 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,643,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,824,571. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $253.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 333,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,780,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 893.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

