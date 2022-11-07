Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $316.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.66.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.