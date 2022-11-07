Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 81,607 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,607 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,322,000 after buying an additional 76,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $91.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.