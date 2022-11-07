Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 614 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,217,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 606,281 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,003 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $218.43 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.26 and its 200 day moving average is $220.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

