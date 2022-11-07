Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 285.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,202 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 55,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WRB. UBS Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock opened at $74.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.27. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.