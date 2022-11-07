Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,546 shares of company stock worth $25,744,072 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $148.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.