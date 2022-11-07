Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $109.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLGT. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

