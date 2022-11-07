Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,690 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 11,230.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. State Street Corp increased its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,869 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464,697 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $56,762,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 239.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 422,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,641,000 after buying an additional 297,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $95.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

