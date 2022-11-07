Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2,295.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Shares of EXP opened at $122.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.16. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

