Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $71.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.98. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.78.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

