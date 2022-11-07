Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,012 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $227.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.