Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Diodes by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Diodes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Diodes by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Cowen upped their price target on Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Diodes Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $71.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.29. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

