Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,408 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 284.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.88.

IDXX opened at $371.79 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $664.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

